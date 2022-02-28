GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) on Monday detained three people after a shooting at an intersection.

According to GCPD, the shooting happened just before 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 17A and Highway 176.

GPD said that a man got out of his pickup truck, walked over to a sedan, and shot at the occupant of the sedan. The man then went back to his truck and tried to drive away.

A Berkeley County deputy was in traffic nearby and saw the shooting unfold. The deputy tried to stop the man in the truck, but he did not stop.

The deputy pursued the man into the Ladson area, where he stopped the truck. The suspect and two other individuals ran away on foot.

Other officers arrived to help, along with K9 units. All three of the suspects were taken into custody.

The victim of the shooting was taken to Trident Health in stable condition.

