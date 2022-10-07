COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Friday requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) analyze law enforcement response to a recent series of false threats made to schools throughout the state.

On October 5, the Charleston Police Department rushed to Burke High School after a hoax call came in about an active shooter. Similar scenes played out across the state.

“Hundreds of law enforcement officers and first responders immediately rushed to the schools, some officers made it to campus and were inside the school buildings within two minutes,” McMaster said.

He said the stunt could serve as a learning opportunity for law enforcement to determine whether agencies are adequately prepared to respond in the event of a real threat.

McMaster requested SLED Chief Mark Keel “work collaboratively with local officials to review the response to the October 5, 2022, active shooter hoax at our public schools and provide best practices to all the state’s public-school districts and law enforcement agencies. “