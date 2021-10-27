Hanahan man arrested for armed robbery of victims he met on Facebook Marketplace

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Hanahan Police Department on Wednesday arrested a man for scamming people he met on Facebook Marketplace, then robbing them at gunpoint.

Hanahan PD says that Kenaje Green, who went by the name of “Ho Slay,” posted cars for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

He would then meet the potential buyers and rob them at gunpoint.

Green was arrested on two counts of armed robbery stemming from two separate incidents, but Hanahan PD believes that there are more victims.

Investigators also believe that Green may have been targeting victims of the Hispanic community.

Anyone that believes they were a victim of Green should contact law enforcement.

Additionally, Hanahan PD is reminding the public that an “Internet Exchange Zone” is located at City Hall. It is intended to “provide a well-lit area next to the police department with 24/7 video surveillance in order to ensure a safe transaction and to prevent becoming a victim of a crime.”