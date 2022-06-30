CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A suspect connected with a deadly shooting of a restaurant employee in downtown Charleston will appear in bond court Thursday.

Antwan Lamont Scott (29) was arrested on numerous charges including murder, attempted armed robbery, and second-degree burglary.

On Tuesday, police responded to Toast All Day off King Street just after midnight following several reports of gunfire in the area.

During an investigation, officers found a male victim lying near the restaurant’s entrance with gunshot wounds – the victim was later identified by the Charleston County Coroner as 64-year-old Gaber Baghdady of Hanahan.

An investigation by Charleston Police revealed that Scott entered the restaurant and confronted Baghdady, attempting to commit an armed robbery.

Scott was a former employee of the restaurant group.

His bond hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday.