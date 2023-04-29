NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police say a man is dead and a homicide investigation is underway following an incident in North Charleston Friday night.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to an incident on Niagara Street just before 11:00 p.m.

Reports said an adult male had suffered unknown injuries.

Crews transported the man to a nearby medical facility, where he succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

NCPD Detectives and the Charleston County Coroner are investigating.