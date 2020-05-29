Live Now
Horry County man arrested for exploitation of minor

Crime News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Friday that a Myrtle Beach man is facing multiple charges related to child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

CSAM is the preferred term for material involved in child sex crimes, according to the Office of the SC Attorney General.

Oded Babila (24) of Myrtle Beach has been charged with 10 felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree. If convicted on all charges, he could face up to 100 years in prison.

Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, Horry County Sheriff’s Office, and Coastal Carolina Police Department were all involved in the investigation. Authorities were directed to Baliba via a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

