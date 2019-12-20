Inmate at Ridgeland Correctional Institution charged with murder of cellmate

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WCBD) – An inmate at Ridgeland Correctional Institution has been charged with murder after strangling his cell mate to death.

According to an arrest warrant provided by the S.C. Department of Corrections and Police Services, Samuel Simmons, 46, was charged for the November 14 murder of Allen Fulton.

The warrant states that while the two inmates were on lockdown in their cell, Simmons “did without just cause feloniously and with malice aforethought physically assault and strangle victim Fulton causing victims death.”

Authorities said that Simmons admitted to the murder, which was confirmed by forensic evidence.

According to an inmate detail report, Simmons was serving a 55-year sentence, which began in 2003, on charges of Assault and Battery with Intent to Kill, Armed Robbery, Grand Larceny, and Criminal Conspiracy.

Simmons is now being held at the Perry Correctional Institution.