CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A James Island man is facing charges after being accused of abusing his dog last Friday.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested Craig King, 50, for ill-treatment of animals, jail records show.

According to a report obtained by counton2.com, King was seen “yelling at, pulling strongly and aggressively at a collar affixed to the throat of, and kicking his dog,” by witnesses.

The assault was not provoked and the dog was “calm, compliant, and obedient,” the affidavit states.

The day before, King reportedly exposed himself in full view of several neighbors at his apartment complex.

He was also charged with indecent exposure.