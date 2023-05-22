CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Johns Island faces charges after he’s accused of firing a shot during a domestic dispute Sunday night.

David Olson, 53, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and domestic violence.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2900 block of Hollington Road around 9 p.m. for a reported domestic incident involving Olson, Olson’s wife, and another woman.

The two women told deputies that during an argument Olson fired a shot from a magnum toward them. Both women were unharmed but a round was fired “a small distance” from them, an affidavit states.

The women called for help after leaving the home while Olson stayed inside.

Deputies tried to call Olson to come out of the home before he came outside to surrender around 11 p.m.

Olson is currently held at the Al Cannon Detention Center with a bail set at $400,000.