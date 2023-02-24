COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- A Johns Island man is facing multiple charges in connection with the sexual exploitation of minors, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Jordan Blake Jr., 19, is accused of distributing and possessing digital files that show male and female minors between the ages of 2 and 10 engaging in sexual activity with adults, arrest affidavits state.

The attorney general’s office said authorities opened an investigation into Blake after receiving a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Blake was arrested on Feb. 21 and charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He faces up to ten years in prison on each count if convicted.