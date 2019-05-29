Judge denies motion to reduce sentence for child predator, Skip ReVille

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A judge on Wednesday denied a motion to reduce a 50-year sentence for child predator, Louis “Skip” ReVille.

The case of the admitted child predator was back in a Lowcountry court, because of a motion filed by the defendant in June 2018 for sentence reconsideration.

Right now, Louis “Skip“ ReVille is serving a fifty-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in 2012 to more than twenty indictments of child molestation.

ReVille chose not to appear in court today, although he was allowed to. The defense brought forth the motion for sentence reconsideration saying that a reduction in sentence length would allow for him to enter a sex predator treatment program sooner.

The defense attorney for ReVille says, “What we would ask the court is that if his sentence is reduced, he would be able to go to SVP (South Carolina’s Sexually Violent Predator Treatment Program) at an earlier age and basically receive the treatment that they have on that program on a daily basis.”

Pleading for the judge to uphold the original prison sentence, the prosecutor read a letter aloud from one of the victim’s father, who was present in the courtroom.

“Skip ReVille has left these families and victims scared and scarred,“ Deborah Herring-Lash said.

Ultimately, Judge Markely Dennis, the same judge who has presided over this case since 2012, denied the motion to reconsider and reduce the prison sentence.

“I tried to do the best I could as a trial judge, and I am not uncomfortable with my decision at all, therefore, I respectfully deny your motion,“ Judge Markely Dennis said.

With the court ruling to uphold the original prison sentence, ReVille will be released from prison at age 75.

The name Louis “Skip” ReVille shot to the top of news headlines in the fall of 2011. He was accused of abusing and molesting young boys; he pleaded guilty in 2012.

ReVille spent a lot of time with children throughout his professional career in the Lowcountry. He was a summer camp counselor at the Citadel. He was also a teacher and coach at Pinewood Preparatory School in Dorchester County. He coached at several schools including Bishop England High School, the Mount Pleasant Recreation Department, Moultrie Middle School, Velocity Sports Performance in Mount Pleasant and Rollings Middle School of the Arts in Summerville. He was also a foster parent to four children.

In October 2011, the 32-year-old former principal at Coastal Christian Preparatory was arrested in Mount Pleasant on three initial counts of criminal sexual conduct and three counts of lewd acts with a minor.

According to court documents, ReVille provided a written statement admitting to inappropriately touching and performing oral sex on three boys between the ages of 13 and 15-years-old.

Victims continued to come forward.

In December 2011, the mother of a former Citadel camper filed a lawsuit alleging that when her son was a juvenile attending camp at the college, he was molested by ReVille in 2002. The college received a complaint in 2007 from that same camper about ReVille; the military college did an internal investigation but did not notify police at the time.

By 2012, 23 young men said ReVille took advantage of them and violated their trust.

In March 2012, Pinewood Preparatory School in Summerville revealed that it sent ReVille to counseling in 2006. ReVille’s teaching contract was not renewed at the school.

He faced 22 charges in Charleston County; 15 counts in Dorchester County; and 11 counts in Berkeley County.

In Dorchester County, the eight victims were between 10 and 17-years-old at the time of the incidents, which reportedly occurred between 2002 and 2008, according to 1st circuit Solicitor David Pascoe.

The hearing Wednesday relates to his case in Charleston County. He pleaded guilty in June 2012, and at that time the judge sentenced him to 50 years. Prosecutors said ReVille used games and hazing techniques to victimize the boys.

That sentence will now remain in place.