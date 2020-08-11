Juvenile to be tried as adult for Goose Creek crime spree

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Solicitor Scarlett Wilson on Tuesday announced intentions to prosecute a 16-year-old juvenile as an adult in connection to a July 3 crime spree that resulted in three murders. An adult male, Jabaari Ferguson (24) is involved as well.

Wilson said “we thoroughly reviewed the facts of the case and the factors the Judge will consider. We believe prosecuting both defendants in General Sessions Court is absolutely necessary to protect our community.”

According to the Goose Creek Police Department, “on July 3, 2020, a juvenile and [Ferguson] conspired to commit, and did commit, two separate armed robberies in the Sunrise Mobile Home Park and Pine Shadow Drive areas of Goose Creek. Later that same day, the same defendants attempted to commit a third armed robbery at the Oakside Mobile Home Park in Goose Creek, during which three individuals were shot and killed. Those killed were: Salvador Alonso Dominguez (age 32), Jose Torres-Padilla (age 39), and Ocasio Marquez (age 45).”

The juvenile already received multiple charges in family court, including three counts of murder, four counts of armed robbery, three counts of attempted armed robbery, seven counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and four counts of pointing/presenting a firearm at a person.

Now, Wilson is seeking to have the charges transferred to General Sessions Court.

A psychological evaluation of the juvenile, as well as an evaluation of the juvenile’s social history, will be conducted by the Department of Juvenile Justice prior to the transfer.

Then, Family Court will conduct a hearing “addressing two issues: (1) probable cause to believe the juvenile committed the crimes charged; and (2) statutory factors relating to the juvenile’s amenability to rehabilitation.

Under SC law, the judge will consider the following factors: