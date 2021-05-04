Ladson man arrested for sexual exploitation of minors

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Tuesday announced the arrest of Anthony Deshaun Roberts (27) on multiple child sexual abuse material charges.

Roberts, who lives in Ladson, was arrested by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office on April 28 after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led investigators to him.

He is facing 10 charges for distributing multiple files of child sexual abuse material. If convicted on all counts, Roberts could face up to 100 years in prison.

The SC Attorney General’s Office and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.