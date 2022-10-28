LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 27-year-old Ladson man has been sentenced to federal prison time for possessing child pornography.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, Devin Vandeneynde was arrested after Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents in Charleston executed a search warrant on his home in February 2020.

“Vandeneynde confessed to possession of child pornography. Forensics review showed that Vandeneynde possessed less than 20 images of child pornography, including images of prepubescent minors,” officials said.

A further investigation also found that Vandeneyde was previously convicted and sentenced in 2019 to six months of confinement and dishonorable discharge from the United States Army for wrongful possession and distribution of child pornography.

United States District Judge David C. Norton sentenced Vandeneyde to 48 months in federal prison, to be followed by a lifetime term of court-ordered supervision.