LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

According to the United States District Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, David Crosby was arrested after U.S. Marshals found that he was sent child pornography items through an instant messaging application.

A search warrant of his home was executed and investigators found 398 images and 20 videos of child pornography, including images of prepubescent minors engaging in sexual activity with adults.

“Investigators located Crosby through the IP address he used to access the instant messaging application,” officials said.

Crosby was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison by United States District Judge Margaret Seymour, to be followed by a lifetime term of court-order supervision. Crosby was also ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution to the victim in the case.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Assistant United States Attorney Emily Limehouse prosecuted the case.