CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Two Lowcountry men are facing charges in unrelated cases concerning the sexual exploitation of minors, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday.

Bobby L. Knight Jr., 69, of Goose Creek was arrested on April 20 and charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and nine counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He faces up to ten years in prison on each count if convicted.

Zachary Addison Acard, 36, of North Charleston was arrested on April 21 and charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He faces up to ten years in prison on each count if convicted.

According to the AG’s Office, authorities opened investigations into Knight and Acard after receiving cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators reportedly found that both men possessed and distributed child sexual abuse material.

Officials said Acard was convicted of related charges in New York in 2015.