LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 27-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after police say he sexually assaulted a juvenile male for a period of two years.

Tyler Weidner is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to BSCO, the Department of Social Services placed the victim in a Ladson foster care home in July 2014. Two years later in July 2016, the victim was removed from the home after DSS learned of a sexual assault, although the victim did not disclose any details at the time.

After being removed from the home, the victim attended counseling sessions and disclosed details of the sexual assault to his counselor in 2020, according to deputies. The victim reported that Weidner had “fondled and raped him” for approximately two years while he was living at the home.

The victim also told the counselor that he had told his foster parents about the assault but they did not believe him.

Weidner is being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.