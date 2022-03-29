RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported Monday evening stabbing in Ravenel.

CCSO deputies responded to the 5800 block of Octavia Ave shortly before 6:15 p.m. to reports of a man threatening residents with a knife.

The man, later identified as 41-year-old Bryinn Lamond Townsend, reportedly fled the scene before deputies arrived.

During the investigation, deputies were flagged down by others who reported Townsend had also attacked another individual at a nearby address. When deputies arrived, they found a victim with non-life-threatening knife wounds.

According to an affidavit, Townsend and the victim got into a physical altercation at the victim’s home. The victim told deputies that he was shoved into his front door by the chest, causing it to break. The victim then said that he attempted to shove Townsend back at which point Townsend pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim twice in the left arm.

The victim required two stitches as a result of the lacerations.

Townsend was charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon in a violent crime.

He is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.