CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department says a man faces assault charges after he allegedly shot his roommate Monday night.

John Pope is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Charleston County jail records.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a Cassina Road home around 9:26 p.m. following a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. The man’s wound was considered non-life threatening, CPD said.

The victim was taken in stable condition to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

An investigation identified Pope as the victim’s roommate and suspect in the incident.

He is currently held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.