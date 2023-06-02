NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is jailed after allegedly exposing himself at a grocery store Tuesday.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department were called to a Food Lion on Remount Road after reports of a man exposing himself.

When police arrived, they observed multiple customers entering and exiting the store before spotting the suspect; Thomas Jones, still visibly exposed inside.

Jones was asked to make himself decent and placed inside a patrol car.

Police learned from employees and on-site security that Jones had previously entered the store two other times with his genitals exposed, the report stated.

On those occasions, he refused to make himself decent when asked to do so.

Jones was cleared of any altered mental status by EMS.

He was charged with indecent exposure.