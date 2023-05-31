NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 41-year-old North Charleston man has been arrested following a domestic incident that occurred Sunday.

Toshiro Young was charged with multiple offenses including attempted murder, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Charleston County jail records.

Young’s sister contacted police and reported she received a text message from her mother saying that Young fired a shot and was being held at gunpoint, according to a report from the North Charleston Police Department.

The mother told police that Young was mad after hearing a conversation about a party that took place and he was going to kill everyone at the party. He also stated he was going to kill his mother and a juvenile who was also present at the home.

“The victim continued to write that the suspect fired a single shot,” and also told the mother he would kill both her and the juvenile if she contacted police. The mother reportedly remained awake through the night until she could contact her daughter, who then contacted the police.

Police and Young’s sister arrived at the residence before the mother was contacted and exited the home with the juvenile. Young was still inside before officers commanded Young to come outside.

He was then taken into custody, transported, and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center. He is held on a $40,000 bond.