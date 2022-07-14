HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCBD)- Authorities in Beaufort County are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a female customer during a massage.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on June 8 at a massage parlor in Port Royal Plaza on Hilton Head Island.

The victim reportedly told deputies she was receiving a deep-tissue massage when she was sexually assaulted by someone she “believed to be a masseur.”

During the investigation, the parlor owner informed deputies that the offender had approached the business and offered to provide massages on a “trial basis” in the hopes of obtaining employment. The offender reportedly did not present identification and was not asked to.

The owner informed investigators that the suspect, described as an Asian male in his 60s, left the parlor following the assault and has not returned.

Anyone with information on the identity of the subject is asked to contact Corporal Zachariah Cushman at 843-225-3722 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.