CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville man has been arrested in connection to a vandalism and golf cart theft that happened in June at two Charleston businesses.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the owner of Charleston Golf Carts told authorities that four golf carts, a trailer, floor jack, and wheel lock were all stolen from the business.

Police also noticed a Nissan truck with black spray paint on it, a report read.

“The truck was vandalized with black paint reading ‘Merry X-mas’ sprayed on the back of the truck,” CPD said. “‘Happy B-day’ was sprayed on the driver’s side of the vehicle on the rear door, and a picture of what appeared to be a flower was sprayed onto the driver’s side on the bed of the truck.”

The stolen golf carts were valued at $26,000 approximately with two being recovered in Columbia and the other two found in Colleton County, the police report read.

Charleston Police later responded to another warehouse nearby, The USSED Company, after an overnight theft was reported at that business.

A stolen floor jack listed on the report was valued at $150, along with a stolen wheel lock at $100, and stolen trailer at $1500. The stolen trailer was later found in Colleton County along with the golf carts.

Surveillance footage revealed three male suspects leaving the property on June 12 with golf cars and trailers.

An investigation led to the arrest of one suspect, Devon Malloy (36).

Malloy was charged with grand larceny.