NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly pointed a firearm at another driver during an incident in North Charleston.

Christopher Stewart, 52, of Mount Pleasant, is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm in connection with the incident, North Charleston Police said in a report.

Police said patrolling officers overheard horns blowing and saw two other vehicles, a white Dodge Ram and a blue Dodge Grand Caravan, just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday around Spruill and Buist Avenue.

Police were told by the victim that Stewart cut him off.

“The victim then states that he pulled to the passenger side of the suspect’s vehicle to confront him when the suspect pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the victim,” NCPD said.

Stewart also allegedly pointed the gun at the victim a second time.

9-1-1 was dialed by the victim as he proceeded to follow Stewart’s vehicle.

“The victim did advise that he was advised by dispatch to stop following the suspect, but states he refused to do so until police arrived,” the report read.

Stewart told police that he feared for his life after he cut off the victim, which happened before the victim got in front of Stewart’s vehicle, then out of his car. Stewart then placed the firearm on the dashboard of his vehicle.