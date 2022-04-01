SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A Summerville man is facing charges after he reportedly stabbed another man four times during an argument on March 26.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Trident Medical Hospital shortly before 5:00 p.m. in reference to a patient with multiple stab wounds.

Clifford Bickham, 42

Deputies made contact with the victim, 42-year-old Clifford Bickham, who reported that he and another male, 28-year-old Joshua Edwards, had gotten into an argument at a yard sale over dating the same woman.

Edwards reportedly attempted to punch Bickham, but Bickham blocked the punch and threw him to the ground. At that time, Bickham said he felt pain on the left side of his body and realized that he had been stabbed.

Bickham sustained stab wounds to the left neck area near his ear, the back of his left arm, the upper left rib area, and cuts on his left hand.

An incident report states that while at the hospital, it was determined that Bickham was in possession of approximately 46 grams of methamphetamine and he was placed under arrest.

Edwards was arrested on March 31 following a short standoff with deputies. He was charged with assault and battery of a high aggravated nature.

He is currently being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.