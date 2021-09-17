Man arrested after leading IOP police on chase in stolen car, striking officer

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) on Wednesday arrested Albert Jenkins (52) on multiple charges that originated from a traffic stop.

According to IOPPD, Jenkins made an improper turn on the island which prompted an officer to pull him over. Jenkins did not have any identification on him and gave officers a false name, according to the report.

The officer realized that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Charleston and asked Jenkins to step out of the car, at which point Jenkins sped away. He led officers on a chase into Mount Pleasant, which ended when he hit another car.

After crashing, the report says that Jenkins searched around under the seat then “ran from the vehicle clutching his waistband while running.” At one point, he “struck [the officer] with an open palm in the mouth causing a very minor puncture wound.”

After Jenkins ignored multiple verbal commands to stop, the officer tased him. Jenkins was treated by EMS then taken into custdoy.

He was booked into the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center on charges of resisting arrest/assaulting a police officer while under arrest, giving false information to police, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, driving under suspension (second), failure to stop for blue lights, and improper lane use. Bond was set at $12,925.75.