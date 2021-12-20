Man arrested after shooting into crowd outside North Charleston bar

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Saturday arrested a man who shot into a crowd outside a North Charleston bar.

According to NCPD, officers were on scene at “The Lobby,” located at 8484 Dorchester Road, shortly before 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

The officers were monitoring as people left the bar when a man “fired several rounds toward the general area of the crowd in the parking lot.”

The man, identified as Deandre Brown (21), then jumped into the passenger’s seat of a car and tried to flee. Officers caught up with him and tried to get him out of the car, but he fled on foot.

Brown ran through a ditch onto Dorchester Road, then back to the parking lot where he fell and officers took him into custody.

Officers determined that the firearm used in the shooting was stolen and Brown was charged with unlawful carry of a firearm, possession of stolen goods, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and discharging a firearm within city limits.