ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) on Sunday arrested a man on multiple larceny and drug charges after he tried to steal a jet ski then led police on a chase through a residential area of the island.

Police said a man was on his boat, which was docked at the IOP Marina, when a man he didn’t know tried to start his jet ski with a set of master keys. The man chased the suspect — identified as Gerald Freeman Jr. (46) away and called police.

An officer in the area noticed a man that fit Freeman’s description walking nearby. Freeman had changed his clothes and was carrying a large duffle bag at the time. When the officer approached him, he ran.

IOPPD said that Freeman ran through backyards and multiple residents flagged down officers to point them in his direction. When officers finally caught up with Freeman, he was running through a construction site towards the beach.

An officer pointed a gun at Freeman and told him to stop running, get on the ground, and put his hands out. After initially refusing, Freeman complied with commands and was taken into custody.

When officers took him into custody, Freeman was no longer in possession of the duffle bag that he had earlier. Officers located the bag under a pile of lumber and found inside two Yamaha jet ski master keys and baggies containing both meth and heroin.

Freeman is facing multiple drug charges, one count of trespassing, one count of resisting arrest, one count of grand larceny, and one count of possession of master keys and non-owner key sets.

He is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $162,132 bond.