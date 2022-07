NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police have made an arrest following the Friday car crash that killed a grandmother and grandson.

According to North Charleston Police Department, traffic investigators have arrested 62-year-old James Hart in connection with Friday’s fatal accident at Cosgrove and Rivers Ave.

Hart was arrested on two charges of reckless homicide.

He is being held at the Charleston County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.