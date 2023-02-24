CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department made an arrest following an assault that happened on January 12.

Chevelle Hamilton, 42, is charged with assault and battery by mob, jail records show.

Officers with CPD responded to the area of Drake Street following a reported physical altercation.

A male victim was located receiving aid for a head injury by bystanders. He was then transported by EMS to an area hospital for treatment.

The victim was reportedly about to pick up some clothes when he was attacked by Hamilton and a female suspect.

Witnesses of the attack told police that the assailants got out of a pickup truck and started attacking the victim, a police report read.

“Once the victim was on the ground the suspects continued to hit the victim in the head with a fishing rod, while the black male kicked him in the head.”

Both suspects fled the scene after the assault.

Hamilton is currently held on a $25,000 bond at the Al Cannon Detention Center.