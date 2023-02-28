CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department has arrested one person in connection to a Monday assault at a West Ashley gas station.

According to CPD, an officer responded to the 7/11 gas station off Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and spotted several people running out of the store.

Police say one man had a small laceration on his eyebrow and said he was just pistol-whipped. The officer was directed to the suspect’s vehicle and a traffic stop was initiated after catching up to the vehicle.

One of the occupants was identified as the suspect, Anthony Sarquilla (28), who was reportedly taking an Uber to the gas station.

Sarquilla told the officer he was buying drinks from the gas station when another patron cut the line.

The two had an exchange where the victim allegedly said to Sarquilla “I got something for you in the car,” to which Sarquilla responded by saying “either go to the car and get it or we can do this now,” the report stated.

“Sarquilla said he then punched [the victim] with a closed right fist in the left side of his head; he said while he was throwing the punch his handgun fell out of his waistband and landed on the floor. Sarquilla said he picked up the handgun and left the store in his Uber.”

Sarquilla told the officer the handgun was in his bookbag in the backseat of the Uber. He also admitted to having marijuana and a conversion kit for the handgun.

The officer search the bookbag and found a Glock 23 handgun, a box of ammunition, two fully loaded Glock magazines, a conversion kit, a mason jar containing an ounce of marijuana, and a video game console.

Sarquilla faces multiple charges including assault and battery (high and aggravated nature), possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying, and manufacturing/possession of controlled substances.

He is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.