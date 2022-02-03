Man arrested for attempted arson at St. Andrews Public Library

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) has arrested a man for setting multiple fires near St. Andrews Public Library.

According to the incident report, the librarian called police on January 27 to report an earlier incident, which had occurred on January 24.

The librarian told police that the suspect, Jason Vincent Scott (35), lit a pile of newspapers and magazines on fire at the library’s rear door. He later walked around to the front of the library and lit another pile of papers on fire near the front door.

Both fires fizzled out, but charred the sidewalks.

The entire incident was captured on surveillance video.

Scott was charged with second degree arson. Bond has been set at $35,000.