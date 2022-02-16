Man arrested for attempted Mount Pleasant bank robbery

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) on Tuesday arrested a man for a Monday morning attempted bank robbery.

According to MPPD, officers responded to the PNC Bank at 1021 Ewall Street shortly before 9:15 a.m. Monday after a man wearing a black ski mask allegedly tried to rob employees with a hand gun.

The suspect drove away in a red Cadillac SUV before police arrived, but investigators were able to identify him as Torionta Montrez Drayton (43).

Drayton was arrested Tuesday on charges of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and three counts of kidnapping. A bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning.

