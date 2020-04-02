Man arrested for burglarizing Jim ‘N Nick’s BBQ, Smoke and Vape shop

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On March 25, officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to Jim N’ Nick’s BBQ restaurant on Centre Pointe Drive in reference to an activated alarm.

According to the report, the responding officer arrived around 11:19 p.m. to find that a window on the back side of the business had been smashed with a piece of firewood from a nearby stack. A black patio chair used to climb in and out of the window was found underneath the window. Inside the restaurant, officers discovered two cash registers smashed on the floor.

The responding officer also “observed a white male wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt walking on the road directly behind the business.”

Arriving units apprehended the suspect, identified as Kyle William Brown (31) of Bonneau. Officers found broken glass stuck to the bottom of his shoes, as well as a stolen debit card and a plastic bag containing $489.57 in his pocket.

A “key holder” of the restaurant was called to the scene to assess the damage and provide access to security tapes.

According to NCPD, the security tapes showed that “the suspect…in custody was clearly the suspect that burglarized the business.” In the video, Brown can be seen throwing the wood through the window, climbing in, going directly to the cash registers, and smashing them.

Brown was charged with second degree burglary and was released on a $15,000 bond.

A few days later on March 30, NCPD responded to Smoke and Vape Shop at 4950 Centre Pointe Drive around 7:30 a.m.

They discovered the glass front door of the businesses broken and observed two large rocks and a neon green sweatshirt on the ground in front of the door.

Inside the business, officers found the shelf behind the counter knocked over and “a tip jar containing money was visible on the counter.”

An employee arrived and informed officers that the owner was contacted by the alarm company around 1:23 a.m., but the owner was overseas and did not contact law enforcement at that time.

Officers viewed security camera footage, which showed brown break into the business. According to the report, Brown stole CBD flowers.

Brown is currently being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center. He is facing five charges of second degree burglary and a $750,000 bond.