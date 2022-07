GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A 42-year-old Georgetown man has been arrested following a deadly double shooting.

Georgetown County deputies arrested Ronnie Todd (42) who is facing two counts of murder.

Todd is accused of shooting a man and woman along North Fraser Street early Thursday morning.

One deceased victim was found near the Ringel Heights community just after midnight. The other victim later died at an area hospital after sustaining fatal injuries.

An investigation is in progress.