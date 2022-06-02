CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police arrested a man for assaulting an employee and causing damage to property in an attempt to shoplift from a James Island drug store.

According to a report obtained by News 2, police on Wednesday responded to a CVS on James Island after an employee and store manager witnessed Roderick White-Rsinoashy (38) attempting to steal items from the store.

When staff confronted White-Rsinoashy, he tried taking his cart full of merchandise into the restroom.

Staff advised him that he could not take the cart into the restroom, then he tried to leave the store after allegedly hitting an employee in the face with a closed fist.

White-Rsinoashy tried to leave the store with the cart by ramming it into a glass door, causing it to shatter. He said that the “shopping cart and items within were his and he had become upset at the way employees spoke to him,” the report read.

Police reviewed the store’s video footage that showed White-Rsinoashy assaulted one of the employees.

The items were recovered and returned to the store, however, staff still wanted to pursue charges after the assault and the store’s glass door being shattered.

White-Rsinoashy was charged with simple assault and damage to property.