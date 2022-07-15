CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Thursday arrested a man accused of raping a woman in a Downtown Charleston parking garage.

According to CPD, officers were alerted to “a sexual assault in progress” happening in a parking garage at 63 Mary Street around 9:30 p.m.

They arrived and took the suspect — identified as Cameron Butler (31) of Hollywood — into custody. Butler also had a knife and 0.5 grams of a “green leafy substance” on him when he was arrested, according to the report.

The victim was taken to MUSC.

Butler is facing one charge of third degree criminal sexual conduct. He is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $250,257.00 bond.