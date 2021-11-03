Man arrested for shooting person riding moped near College of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Wednesday arrested one person for a Tuesday morning shooting near the College of Charleston that left one person injured.

According to CPD, Terrance Sumter (30) has been arrested on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Sumter allegedly shot another man around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday while the victim was riding a moped on Calhoun Street.

He is currently being held in the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center. No bond has been set.

Sumter has multiple previous charges, including drug offenses, domestic violence incidents, weapons violations, and violations of parole.

