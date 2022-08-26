NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police say a North Charleston man is behind bars for allegedly shooting at another vehicle and driving recklessly.

Clyde Randy Lynch, 42, is charged with discharging a firearm, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and reckless driving, according to jail records.

A North Charleston police report provided to News 2 read that officers responded to the 7000 block of Expedition Drive after several calls of a “man in the road with a gun.” Police were also provided with a description of the suspect vehicle as a black Ford Escape.

Following the initial report, there was another call of a vehicle on South Rail Road that was hit by gunfire.

Police say Lynch was driving at a high rate of speed on Explore Drive and failed to stop at a stop sign on his way to meet with an officer. In addition, “the suspect then made a right hand turn onto Expedition Drive and changed lanes into oncoming traffic and accelerated towards officers and citizens, causing them to jump out of the way of the vehicle,” the report read.

The suspect vehicle then came to a stop after slamming on brakes before Lynch got out of the vehicle and yelled expletives at officers while approaching them aggressively. He was then placed into custody.

Police spoke with the victim who said Lynch was parked in the road behind his vehicle and approached Lynch’s vehicle to ask why he was parked behind him, the report continued. The victim also told police that the two had a prior incident where he and Lynch had an exchange of words and mentioned Lynch having a gun on his lap.

The exchange continued with both Lynch and the suspect holstering their guns, before Lynch got back in his vehicle, and drove down Expedition Drive before turning around, back towards the victim.

“The victim stated when the suspect’s vehicle got in front of his house there was a single shot that came from the vehicle out of the passenger side window,” NCPD said. Police were told by the victim that he returned fire back at Lynch.

Police noticed Lynch’s vehicle to have a flat front tire and a fresh bullet hole at the back of the vehicle.

Lynch is being held at Al Cannon Detention Center.