CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A man is facing charges are he is accused of stealing a vehicle from a West Ashley car dealership on Tuesday.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Rick Hendricks Dodge dealership on Savannah Hwy around 10:40 a.m. in reference to a motor vehicle theft.

According to CPD, a dealership employee advised officers he had been working on selling the vehicle to the suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Anthony Arthur.

An incident report states Arthur test drove a similar vehicle the day prior and returned to the dealership around 6:30 a.m. the morning of the incident. The employee reportedly told officers that he placed the vehicle’s keys on his desk in preparation for another test drive at which point Arthur grabbed the keys and left without completing the necessary paperwork.

Arthur fled the scene in the stolen vehicle and was located using the vehicle’s GPS system.

He was charged with grand larceny and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.