NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man caught on a doorbell camera stealing tools from a North Charleston residence is facing a grand larceny charge.

Corey Coulter, 33, was arrested for grand larceny of more than $2,000, and less than $10,000.

Video captured on a Ring doorbell captured Coulter running to the backyard of a North Charleston home and leaving with a “handful” of tools taken from the homeowner’s enclosed trailer, according to a police report obtained by News 2.

North Charleston Police said that the trailer was inside a chain-link fence along the side of the home.

Coulter was also seen going back to the residence a second time – 16 minutes later, and a third time a couple of hours later taking more tools. The third time he was seen returning in a grey Chevrolet Equinox.

Coulter was seen backing the vehicle into the yard of the home and loading up the vehicle with the remaining tools from the trailer, police said.

The tools were valued at approximately $5,000.