GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) on Thursday arrested a man believed to be responsible for a string of burglaries in the Boulder Bluff area dating back to July of 2022.

Trevon Richardson-Flynn (20) was arrested Wednesday on one charge of criminal conspiracy.

Richardson-Flynn was identified after two suspects were captured on Ring Doorbell camera surveillance video. The second suspect has yet to be taken into custody.

A search warrant for Richardson-Flynn was executed Wednesday and investigators found “multiple stolen items.” Police are working to determine to whom the stolen items belong and identify victims.

Bond has not been set as of Wednesday afternoon.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.