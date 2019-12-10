Man arrested in connection to Roses Express shooting

WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting at the Roses Express in Kingstree.

The Horry County Police department, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 46-year-old Iva Lamar Griffin of Kingstree on Tuesday. Griffin is being charged with murder.

On December 6, deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Roses Express in Kingstree in regards to a call about a shooing.

Once on scene, deputies found a gunshot victim lying on the floor. That victim later died. The body was sent to MUSC for an autopsy.

Investigators said the victim was in the store at the time the suspect, Griffin, came into the store and shot the victim several times. That’s when Griffin left the scene.

Deputies were able to later locate and arrest Griffin. He was taken to the Williamsburg County Detention Center on his respective charge.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office by calling (843)-355-6381. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

This is an on-going investigation.