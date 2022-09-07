NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the North Charleston Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday in connection with a string of burglaries in North Charleston.

According to NCPD, Jarrod Randolph Green (35) is accused of burglarizing seven businesses between May 19 and Sept. 6.

The following businesses were targeted:

Dashi

LA Ideal LLC

Joe’s Kwik Mart

Evanston Beach Bingo

Old Village Market & Deli

The Junction

Poblanos Mexican Cuisine

Incident reports indicate that each of the burglaries occurred between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. and Green took an undisclosed amount of money.

Green was arrested on Tuesday and charged with seven counts of second-degree burglary.

He is currently being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.