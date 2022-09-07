NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the North Charleston Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday in connection with a string of burglaries in North Charleston.
According to NCPD, Jarrod Randolph Green (35) is accused of burglarizing seven businesses between May 19 and Sept. 6.
The following businesses were targeted:
- Dashi
- LA Ideal LLC
- Joe’s Kwik Mart
- Evanston Beach Bingo
- Old Village Market & Deli
- The Junction
- Poblanos Mexican Cuisine
Incident reports indicate that each of the burglaries occurred between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. and Green took an undisclosed amount of money.
Green was arrested on Tuesday and charged with seven counts of second-degree burglary.
He is currently being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.