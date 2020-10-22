Man arrested in NC was plotting assassination of Joe Biden, mass shootings, terrorist attacks

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WCBD) – A report released on Thursday details multiple plots by a man arrested in North Carolina to engage in a series of domestic terror attacks.

The man, Alexander H. Triesman (also known as Alexander S. Theiss), was initially arrested on child sexual material charges. Investigators found “1,248 videos and 6,721 images of child pornography content” on Triesman’s electronic devices.

According to cell phone data, Triesman was traveling in South Carolina on May 26.

Investigation into that incident revealed his intention to assassinate former Vice President Joe Biden, conduct mass shootings, and fly planes into buildings.

Triesman’s vehicle was left abandoned at a bank in Kannapolis, with “an AR-15 style rifle, a box for a Taurus .380 handgun, a canister of the explosive material Tannerite, and a box of 5.56 caliber ammunition” visible through the window.

The Kannapolis Police Department (KPD) towed the van, and in a subsequent search found

“approximately $509,000 of U.S. currency (believed to be Defendant’s inheritance), books

(about survival, bomb making, improvised weapons, and Islam), drawings of swastikas and

planes crashing into buildings, and the following firearms: a Sig Sauer AR rifle, an Intratec

9mm Luger, a Lower AR receiver, a Kel-Tec Sub-2000, a .22 caliber rifle marked ArchAngel,

and a Russian Mosin Nagant M91/30 bolt action rifle.”

When Triesman returned to the bank to ask about his van, he was taken into custody. Officers searched the vehicle that he arrived in and found two additional firearms and ID cards from Washington, California, and Florida.

During an interview, Triesman admitted that “he has an interest in terrorist incidents and mass shootings,” that “he has lost friends because of jokes he has made about mass shooting and the 9/11 terrorist attacks,” and that “he traveled across the country and purchased firearms in various states.”

In an October 2019 note on Triesman’s cell phone, he described “a plan to perform a mass shooting at a mall food court on Christmas or Black Friday.”

Triesman’s cell phone search history also revealed that between March and May of 2020, he researched “Joe Biden’s home address, state gun laws, rifle parts, and night vision goggles.” He also traveled to a Wendy’s within four miles of Joe Biden’s home, according to the report.

On one of Triesman’s hard drives, investigators discovered a photo of a Polish passport, in which Triesman’s face had been superimposed over that of the original holder.

In jail cell, officials found a drawing “showing a stick figure labeled ‘me’ beating a stick figure labeled ‘whoever the f— calls the cops on a parked car’ with a bat” and “a handwritten autobiography… referencing mass shootings.”

Triesman is currently in federal custody in Durham, NC.