Man arrested on multiple charges of grand larceny

DORCHESTER CO., S.C. (WCBD) – On Wednesday, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) arrested John Garren Hart Jr. (39) in connection to a string of vehicle thefts.

According to DCSO, Hart stole five vehicles between June 16 and June 20, including an antique 1964 Chevy Chevelle valued at $40,000, a 2004 Ford F-250, a 1997 Ford F-350, a 2012 Mack dump truck, and a 2017 Mack dump truck. The combined value of the vehicles is estimated to be upwards of $390,000.

Hart was out on bond for multiple burglary charges in the town of Summerville.

He is currently being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center without bond.