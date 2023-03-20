NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested Sunday after authorities found over 20 pounds of marijuana in his suitcase at Charleston International Airport, a report says.

According to the Charleston County Aviation Authority, authorities were investigating after suspicious activity was reported in the baggage claim area.

Police met with Diequan Underwood (27) who was identified by his luggage tag and state identification.

Authorities found 22.98 pounds of marijuana in his luggage.

Underwood was charged with trafficking marijuana. He is currently being held on a $100,000 bond at the Al Cannon Detention Center.