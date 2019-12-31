Man charged after deadly shooting in Chesterfield County

CHERAW AREA, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged after a deadly shooting in Chesterfield County.
Deputies responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Chatham Lake Lane in the Cheraw area on December 29, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said. Upon arriving, deputies found a man, identified as Lannie Wayne Jacobs, dead from a gunshot wound.
Deputies allege that Michael Winters Hutson “shot Jacobs after having a domestic incident with Hutson’s wife.”
“Hutson did attempt life-saving measures on Jacobs with no success,” the sheriff’s office said. Hutson is Jacobs’ son-in-law.
Hutson is being held in the Chesterfield County Detention Center pending a bond hearing. He is charged with murder, use of a weapon during a violent crime and domestic violence-2nd degree.
The SC Law Enforcement Division’s Crime Scene Unit is assisting with the investigation.
