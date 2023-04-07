CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 52-year-old man faces assault charges after police say he stabbed a man Saturday outside a King Street club.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the King Street Cabaret following reports of a stabbing, according to a report obtained by counton2.com

When officers met with the victim, he said he knew the suspect as “Shorty,” later identified as James Kinloch (52), and had asked him to leave as he was not allowed on the property.

Kinloch then took an object out of his pocket, lunged at the victim, and started to make threats toward him.

The victim was then stabbed twice allegedly Kinloch as he was walking back to his home.

The victim thought he was punched at first but then learned he was stabbed.

Kinloch was charged with assault and battery of high and aggravated nature.

He is currently held at the Al Cannon Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing.