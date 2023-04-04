CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police arrested a man in connection to an early-Tuesday morning shooting downtown.

Deval Grant, 30, faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records show.

Around 1:10 a.m., CPD officers responded to the reported shooting and a vehicle hit by gunfire in the area of Huger Street and Morrison Drive.

A report states the vehicle was occupied when it was struck and that Grant, who was suspected in the shooting, remained on scene when police arrived.

Police tried to make contact with Grant when he barricaded himself inside a building on Stuart Street.

Stuart later surrendered himself to authorities.

He is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.